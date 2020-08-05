Harris, Shirley Jean 86, Retired Beech Aircraft Tax Accountant, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gladys Robison; husband, Paul E Harris; sister, Mary Clark; brother, David Robison. Survived by her sons, Mike Harris of Wichita, Rich (Michelle) Harris of Colwich, KS; daughter, Cathy Harris of Wichita; grandchildren, Amber Harris, Kristin (Chip) Weakland, both of Colwich, KS, Katie (Dom) Eck of Wichita; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Dickie Calvert of Claremore, OK. A memorial has been established with: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
