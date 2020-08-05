1/1
Shirley Jean Harris
Harris, Shirley Jean 86, Retired Beech Aircraft Tax Accountant, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gladys Robison; husband, Paul E Harris; sister, Mary Clark; brother, David Robison. Survived by her sons, Mike Harris of Wichita, Rich (Michelle) Harris of Colwich, KS; daughter, Cathy Harris of Wichita; grandchildren, Amber Harris, Kristin (Chip) Weakland, both of Colwich, KS, Katie (Dom) Eck of Wichita; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Dickie Calvert of Claremore, OK. A memorial has been established with: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
