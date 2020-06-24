Shirley Kozlowski

Kozlowski, Shirley passed from this life at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, A J and Flossie Stanphill. She is survived by husband, Stan; son, Mitchell (Nikki); and son, Matthew (Sandra). She is also survived by granddaughters, Sierra and Britton; and grandsons, Donnie, Daniel and Brayden. Also surviving are brother, Gene (Carolyn); niece, Ann; and nephew, Jimmy; brother, Jay (Louise); nieces, Kelly and Christine; and sister, Judith; and nephew, Christopher. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.