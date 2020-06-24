Shirley Kozlowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kozlowski, Shirley passed from this life at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, A J and Flossie Stanphill. She is survived by husband, Stan; son, Mitchell (Nikki); and son, Matthew (Sandra). She is also survived by granddaughters, Sierra and Britton; and grandsons, Donnie, Daniel and Brayden. Also surviving are brother, Gene (Carolyn); niece, Ann; and nephew, Jimmy; brother, Jay (Louise); nieces, Kelly and Christine; and sister, Judith; and nephew, Christopher. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved