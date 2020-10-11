1/1
Shirley L. Coad
Shirley L. Coad
October 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 88, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. No services. Shirley was an accomplished cellist and was involved in community music. Her late husband, Roger Dean Coad, was the love of her life and they were inseparable. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ethel Bailey. Survivors: children, Rex A. (Jill) Coad, Russell (Julie) Coad D.D.S., David (Gail) Harms and Elizabeth D. (Derek) Slack; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, James Bailey; sister, Janet (John) Goforth; good sister friend, Nancy Virden. A memorial has been established with Southwestern College Music Department, c/o Institutional Advancement Office, 100 N. College St., Winfield, KS 67156. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
