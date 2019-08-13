Aeschliman, Shirley M. February 25, 1935 to July 29, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma and lived most her life in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kahn Aeschliman. She is survived by sisters Pat Crow of Wichita and Marilyn Hoover of Enid, Oklahoma; brother Orville Hoover of Vallejo, California; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Nora Rhodes and Katie Green; brother Bob Hoover. Funeral service will be at Lakeview, 11:00am on Thursday, August 15th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019