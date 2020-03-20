Beauchamp, Shirley Mae (Peyton) 79, born on June 3rd, 1940, Winchester, Kentucky, died on March 14th, 2020, Wichita Ks. Shirley passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior to live in his glory forever. She is survived by her 4 children, Jack (Leslie) Overland Park, Ks, Paul, Udall, Ks, Gaylynn Jensen (Drance), Wichita, Ks, Crystal Sanchez (Joseph) Grapevine, Tx; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Private memorial services will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020