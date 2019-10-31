Geubelle, Shirley Mae 85, born to Edward and Matilda Elpers on August 12, 1934, in Garden Plain, KS, and long-time Wichita resident passed away on Sun., Oct, 27, 2019. Survived by her brothers, Dave and Ron (Becky); and sisters, Mary (Jack) and Ann (Sam); son, Steve (Kathy); daughters, Karen (Randy), Jan (Troy) and Lynn (Jay); and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leon; infant daughter, Catherine; sister, JoAnn; and brother, Ed (Donna Harris). Shirley cherished a faith-filled life and treasured her time with family and friends, including many new friends at her most recent home at Reflection Ridge Retirement Community. Rosary will be 7 pm Fri, Nov. 1, 2019, and The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church or Sedgwick County Zoo where Shirley spent many days exercising in admiration of the wonderful animals.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019