McNutt, Shirley "Billie" 96, of Wichita, KS passed away on June 22, 2020. Billie was born April 5, 1924 in Kinsley, KS to E.B. and Inez Johnson. During high school in Kinsley, Billie began seeing Walter "Adrian" McNutt from the neighboring town of Lewis. WWII caused Adrian to enlist in the Army Air Corps. While he was away, Billie received a BA from Kansas State University where she became a life long Wildcat fan. On February 10, 1945, Billie married Adrian in Moultrie, GA. After WWII, they moved to Hays, KS where they raised their family. Once their two boys began school, Billie wanted to begin working, but the only jobs available were in teaching the ever-expanding generation of baby boomers, she returned to college and received her teaching degree from Fort Hays State University. Billie focused on the grade school levels and during the next few decades taught all grades but Kindergarten. Over the years she especially found interest in special needs children, so her summers were filled with more school work. She taught in Hays, Great Bend and Topeka before her retirement which took her briefly to California before she and Adrian settled in west Wichita. Billie lost her beloved Adrian of over fifty years of marriage on April 2, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents, E.B. and Inez Johnson; her sisters Betty Jane Nelson and Vernice Inez King; and granddaughter Samantha. She is survived by her sons, Douglas and Dale; six grandchildren, Craig, Carri, Amanda, Evan, Alesia and Jenny; also numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, 911 Biermann, Garden Plain, KS. Private burial to follow at Vinita Cemetery. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.