Myers, Shirley beloved Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother went home to our Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and all 12 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by 8 Children and Spouses, 23 Grandchildren and 42 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amindon, Wichita, Ks. at 7:00 PM with a Funeral Service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019