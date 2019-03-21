Shirley Myers

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Myers.

Myers, Shirley beloved Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother went home to our Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and all 12 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by 8 Children and Spouses, 23 Grandchildren and 42 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amindon, Wichita, Ks. at 7:00 PM with a Funeral Service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church at 11:00 AM.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.