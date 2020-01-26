Shirley (Newacheck) Nelson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Newacheck) Nelson.
Notice
Send Flowers

Nelson, Shirley (Newacheck) 99, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Survivors include five children, Rusty (Diane) Nelson, Rick (Syd) Nelson, Judy (Larry) Friesen, Susan (Jim) DeVore and Nancy (Steve) Morgan; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing and visitation period with the family on Sunday, January 26, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at the First United Methodist Church in El Dorado, prior to the service there will be a visitation with the family from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Bella Vista Mausoleum. Memorial donations can by made to the El Dorado First United Methodist Church in care of Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.