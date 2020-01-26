Nelson, Shirley (Newacheck) 99, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Survivors include five children, Rusty (Diane) Nelson, Rick (Syd) Nelson, Judy (Larry) Friesen, Susan (Jim) DeVore and Nancy (Steve) Morgan; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing and visitation period with the family on Sunday, January 26, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at the First United Methodist Church in El Dorado, prior to the service there will be a visitation with the family from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Bella Vista Mausoleum. Memorial donations can by made to the El Dorado First United Methodist Church in care of Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020