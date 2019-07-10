Shirley Sears

Sears, Shirley A. 76, homemaker, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Evelyn Davis and brother Jim Davis. Survived by her loving husband of 45 years Martin "Rich" Sears, daughter Angie (Joel) Parker, son Chet (Ashley) Sears, seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Visitation 9-10am, with Funeral Service at 10am on Thurs. July 11, 2019 both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
