Apt, Shirley Siefkin age 89, formerly of Iola, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. Shirley was the daughter of George and Dora (Tyner) Siefkin. She was born on June 16, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas. She attended and graduated from East High in 1948. She attended Kansas University and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She married Charles H. Apt II on December 7, 1952 in Wichita. Their union was blessed with five children, Charles III, Georgiann, Carolyn, Kathryn and Douglas. Shirley loved the outdoors and all activities associated therewith, particularly crappie fishing with family members. She was an accomplished horseperson and showed horses in her youth. She was an avid and skilled gardener and carried on this passion by serving as a volunteer at Botanica in Wichita, Ks where she had relocated from Iola. Shirley volunteered for numerous groups and served on the Iola Public Library Board and the Board of Directors for the Kansas Children's Service League. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Henry Apt II; her parents, George and Dora (Tyner) Siefkin; and brother, Robert Siefkin. Shirley is survived by her sons, Charles H. Apt III and wife, Mary of Iola, daughter Margaret Dickerson and husband Kerry of Springfield, MO; Tyner Apt-Hill and husband Brian of Tampa, Fla. and son Charles of Anchorage, Alaska; and Douglas Apt and wife Jan and daughters Kelsey, Danyell, and sons Cyle and Hunter Apt all of St. Peters, MO; daughters, Georgiann "Gigi" Turner and husband Paul and daughter Brittni of Flagstaff, AZ, Carolyn Apt and son Troy of Maize, KS, Kathryn Rodby and husband Paul of Redmond, OR; sons Andrew and Mason of Redmond and daughter Taylor Klinski and her husband Kyle of Bend, OR; Sister-in-law, Yvonne Siefkin; 2 great grandchildren Mark and Luke Dickerson; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in Shirley's honor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Highland Cemetery, 1800 North Cottonwood, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow the graveside memorial service. Memorials are suggested to Iola Public Library or Botanica-The Wichita Gardens, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left at

