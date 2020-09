Shirley (Jesseph) Stansbury

September 14, 1935 - September 23, 2020

Argonia, Kansas - Shirley (Jesseph) Stansbury, 85, retired secretary/bookkeeper and former co-owner of R&S Furniture and Carpet, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Argonia Cemetery.

She was born September 14, 1935 and was a 1953 graduate of Argonia High School.

Preceded by husband Ralph; parents: William "Tinker" Jesseph, Alma (Kimberlin) and Margaret (Harrington) Glantz Jesseph; brothers: Charles and Wilber Jesseph; sisters: Ileene Kibbe, step-sister Judy Bennett.

Survivors: sons: Clinton (Carol) of Argonia; Craig (Dedra) of Harper; daughter: Sherry McCaslin (Tim) of Harper; step-siblings: Bob Glantz and Connie Wacker of Winfield; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorials to Argonia Fire Dept. or Salter House Museum.

Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.





