Shirley WellsAugust 6, 1953 - September 3, 2020Wichita, KS - Shirley Wells passed away on September 3, 2020 in her home and surrounded by all of thr people she loved. She is first survived by Geno Razo, the man she loved and shared her life with. She is survived by her children; Tony and Missy Hewlett, Ian and Angela Phillips, Michael and Annette Hewlett, Adam and Melissa Winsell, and Mark and Amber Daubert. Also her siblings Danny and Mary Strouse, Paul and Kim Cox, and Joe and Kristins Cox. She had fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren.Memorial gathering will be held at Biglow Funeral Home on September 12, 2020 at 1pm.





