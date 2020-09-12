1/
Shirley Wells
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley WellsAugust 6, 1953 - September 3, 2020Wichita, KS - Shirley Wells passed away on September 3, 2020 in her home and surrounded by all of thr people she loved. She is first survived by Geno Razo, the man she loved and shared her life with. She is survived by her children; Tony and Missy Hewlett, Ian and Angela Phillips, Michael and Annette Hewlett, Adam and Melissa Winsell, and Mark and Amber Daubert. Also her siblings Danny and Mary Strouse, Paul and Kim Cox, and Joe and Kristins Cox. She had fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren.Memorial gathering will be held at Biglow Funeral Home on September 12, 2020 at 1pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biglow Funeral Directors Of Wichita, INC.
2310 E. Lincoln Street
Wichita, KS 67208
316-247-5492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
I love you mom.
Michael
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved