Shirley Whittecar
Whittecar, Shirley On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Shirley Diann (Foth) Whittecar, loving wife and mother of three children went to be with the Lord at the age of 75. Shirley was born on April 5, 1945 in Goessel, KS to Elmer and Elsie Anna Foth. Shirley was a graduate of Peabody High School where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and later being an active part of the Peabody Women's Club. On August 11, 2001, Shirley married Boyd W. Whittecar and moved from Peabody to Wichita. She was an avid patron of Music Theater Wichita, having gone regularly for 17 years. Shirley enjoyed shopping, taking road trips to Branson, Mo and spending time with her daughter, Hope Ann. She loved to travel if she did not have to fly! Survivors include her husband, her children Brent Windsor (Melissa) of Gilbert, AZ, Doug Windsor (Andrea) of Springfield, MO, Hope Windsor of Wichita, KS, grandson, Zach Windsor of Kansas City, MO, brother Jerry Foth of Peabody, KS. and her loving cat Sophie. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be scheduled at a later date when is it safe for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Music Theater Wichita and/or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita. Memorial donations can be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E Central, Wichita, KS 67208. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
