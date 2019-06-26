Wise, Shirley (Brown) 84, retired life insurance agent, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Vigil: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Wichita. Committal: 2:00 p.m. Conway Springs Cemetery. Survivors: son Michael (Becky) Wise; daughters: Patricia (Johnnie) Bruner, and Kelli Cochran, all of Wichita; brother Steve (Verna) Brown of Lander, Wyoming; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her dogs: Linus and Lexi. Memorial to Conway Springs High School Music Department. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019