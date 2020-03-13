Edgmon, Sidney A. Age 81, husband, father, machinist, carpenter passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is survived by his daughter Valerie Farha (Glen); sons Thomas A. and Mark Edgmon; step-daughter Roberta Santana; 16 grandchildren; Leashawn, Danielle, Melecia, America, Fr. Isaac, Aaron, Michael, Rebecca, Arik, Alan, Angel, Alex, Rose, Tommy, John, Carmen; 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita and step-son Steven Navarro; parents, Leither and Daisy Belle Edgmon. He is the last of 11 siblings, Doodle, Carrie, Pete, Muggins, Cricket, Ronnie, Bunt, Jim, Duke, Fay. Rosary and funeral mass will be Saturday, March 14th, at noon, at Holy Savior, 3000 E. 13th St. N., 67214. A memorial has been established with Holy Savior Catholic Church. To sign a guestbook or leave a condolence go to www.cochranmotuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020