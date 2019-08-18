ANDOVER-Cain, Sidney "Sid" Louis 76, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Navy Corpsman, retired Transportation Manager with International Cold Storage, Wichita State University football player, and Patriot Guard member, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 3:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Terradyne Country Club. Private Family Inurnment to be held at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Sid was full of life, love and adventure and always lived life to the fullest. He was a Shocker through and through having played football, lettering and graduating from Wichita State University. Sid was preceded in death by parents, William and Thelma Cain; sister, Pamela Coots. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth "Sid's R.D." Cain; children, Alex (Shanna) Cain, Bowen (Michelle) Cain, Jeffrey Roberts, Jeree Stewart; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; older brother, Bobby Cain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lone Survivor Foundation, 1414 11th St., Ste. 1, Huntsville, TX 77340. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019