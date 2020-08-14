Alford, SMSgt Grady J. 1932 - 2020, Grady Joe Alford left this earth on August 11, 2020. Grady was born in Pickton, Texas, on February 8, 1932, to George Dowl and Mary Christa Belle (Harrelson) Alford. Grady graduated from McKinney high school in 1949 and later joined the US Air Force serving for over 21 years and retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was a key member of planning and building PMEL at McConnell AFB, still in operation today. After retiring from the USAF, he continued his career at Beechcraft retiring in 1997. Grady married his wife, Alta, in April 1953. He was a wonderful provider for his family and made sure his girls were always taken care of; he was their safety net and greatest supporter in all of their endeavors. Grady enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, sudoku puzzles, reading, and NCIS. But above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Grady was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother Al Alford and sister Peggy (Alford) Schuster. Grady is survived by his daughter Carrie Alford Loofs, granddaughter Shannon (Chris) Robins, brother Bobby Alford, and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Grady's request, a private graveside service will be held on August 15, 2020. A come and go visitation will be available from 5pm-7pm, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.