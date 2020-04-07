Butler, Sola 95, retired LPN Wesley Medical Center & St. Francis Hospital, passed away April 4, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 a.m., both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Preceded in death by husbands, Samuel Butler and Floyd Reusser; brother, Frank Lopez; sister, Lola Gutierrez. Survivors include children, John Mitchell, Vickie Johnson, and Carla Cottrell; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020