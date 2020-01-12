Lineback, Sonia Age 85, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home. Sonia was born April 11, 1934, the daughter of the late Juan and Otilia Calderon, in Antofagasta, Chile. Preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Daniza Rojas and Silvia Ross. Survivors include: husband of 57 years, Don Lineback; daughter, Marcella Reeves; granddaughter, Elizabeth Reeves; brother, Juan and wife, Irma Calderon; sister, Liliana and husband, Waldo Santander; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13th at Resthaven Mortuary with family present. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14th at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials have been established with Cheney Baptist Church and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020