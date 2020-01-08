Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Soren Ray Medley. View Sign Service Information Jackson Mortuary Inc 1125 East 13th St. N. Wichita , KS 67214 (316)-262-5431 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Jackson Mortuary Inc 1125 East 13th St. N. Wichita , KS 67214 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Medley, Soren Ray 1938-2019, 81, died December 31 at Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita. He was born July 5, 1938, in Tampa, Kansas; the son of Cecil Lee and Josephine Elizabeth Miller Medley. He graduated from Durham High School with the class of 1956. Soren spent many years farming, raising and showing Polled Hereford cattle, traveling to trim hooves on cattle and working construction. He would later work in maintenance for the Wichita schools and pest control business before retiring to the Downtown Laundromat. Soren was a resident at Cherry Creek in Wichita where he enjoyed socializing. While married to Betty Birkle Medley, they would welcome three children Denise, Rick and Terry. They later divorced. Soren believed in working hard and playing hard. He would also talk sports and visit with anyone. Survivors include his daughter, Denise (Chris) Kostelac of Shawnee, KS; two sons, Rick (Tricia) Medley of Bel Aire, KS and Terry Medley (friend Rhonda) of Topeka; grandchildren Avery, Colby and Tasha Kostelac, Russell (Cassie) Medley, Carol (Wes) Fickes, A.J. Medley, Jake and Brooke Medley; great-grandchildren Annabelle and Bennett Medley, Adalynn and Jace Fickes; friend Anthony Vandervoorn. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Junior and William "Bill" Medley, sister Phyllis Medley, stepmother Ann Medley and granddaughter Abigail Medley. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jackson Mortuary, Saturday January 11th at noon, 1125 East 13th St., Wichita, KS 67214. Condolences may be expressed at

