Lindner, Stacey Roberta 36, former CMA/CNA at Assisted Living Facility, passed away on June 4, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1982 in Des Moines, Iowa to James A. and Julie M. (Cleven) Lindner. Stacey was a lover of animals, photography and an encourager to Law Enforcement Officers. Preceded in death by grandparents: Bob and Nancee' Cleven and Hans Lindner and nephew, Jonathan Lindner-Richman. Survived by her parents: Jim and Julie Lindner; brother: Jim (Carol) Lindner II; sister: Christina (William "B.J.") Anderson; nieces and nephews: Allison, Abigail, Aaron, Samuel, Elizabeth, Joanna and many great aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N., Wichita 67212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 7, 2019