Stacia Marie Pickrell

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
First Baptist Church of El Dorado
EL DORADO-Pickrell, Stacia Marie was born on May 13, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Lawrence Duane and JoAnn Nell (Yeager) VanDegrift. She graduated from East High School in Wichita, Kansas class of 1975. Stacia passed away on September 13, 2019 at 62 years of age in Wichita, Kansas. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of El Dorado at 3:30 PM. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to First Baptist Church. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
