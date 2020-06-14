Stacy Diane Kurr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurr, Stacy Diane 53, died Wednesday (June 10, 2020). Suvivors, daughter Ashley Gonzalez of Idabell, OK; father Juan Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX; brother Joseph Gonzalez of Texas; sister Stephanie Prest of Wichita; two grandchildren. Preceded in death by mother Diane Goette Garcia and husband David Kurr. Services, 10:00 A.M. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I met Stacey through Dave & we sharred that loss togather. She became evin more a close friend after Dave passed we talked a lot &i will miss sharing thoughts of the day. now u too are togather forever. God Speed to both of u
Don Blecha
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved