Kurr, Stacy Diane 53, died Wednesday (June 10, 2020). Suvivors, daughter Ashley Gonzalez of Idabell, OK; father Juan Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX; brother Joseph Gonzalez of Texas; sister Stephanie Prest of Wichita; two grandchildren. Preceded in death by mother Diane Goette Garcia and husband David Kurr. Services, 10:00 A.M. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.