Poulson, Stacy George 84, passed away February 20, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by former wife, Mary Konomos; parents, George and Martha Poulson; and brothers, James and Theodore Poulson. Stacy is survived by his "girls" Martha Miller and Valerie Poulson; granddaughter, Carissa (Jeremy) Carpenter; three great-grandsons; and three nephews. Stacy grew up in Wichita, KS and became employed at the age of six. He took the bus downtown to his dad's dry cleaning business, shined shoes, delivered newspapers for the Wichita Eagle, and was a curb hop at his family's drive-in. He joined the army at 18 and was a paratrooper. He attended Wichita State University for one year and was a cheerleader for the Wichita State Shockers. He also spent a year at the seminary in Brookline, Massachusetts. The Poulson and Konomos families spent a lot of time together. Stacy and Mary thought they were related and were delighted to find out they weren't so they could start dating. They married and moved to Kansas City where Stacy would begin a long career with the Kansas City Water Services Department, serving as Assistant to the Chief of Engineering at the time of his early retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed refurbishing antiques and could fix about anything. He enjoyed his time with his family and his cats Scooter and Ki Ki. Graveside service: 1 p.m., Wed., Feb. 26, Old Mission Cemetery, 3434 E, 21st St. N, Wichita, KS 67208. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Poulson, Stacy George 84, passed away February 20, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by former wife, Mary Konomos; parents, George and Martha Poulson; and brothers, James and Theodore Poulson. Stacy is survived by his "girls" Martha Miller and Valerie Poulson; granddaughter, Carissa (Jeremy) Carpenter; three great-grandsons; and three nephews. Stacy grew up in Wichita, KS and became employed at the age of six. He took the bus downtown to his dad's dry cleaning business, shined shoes, delivered newspapers for the Wichita Eagle, and was a curb hop at his family's drive-in. He joined the army at 18 and was a paratrooper. He attended Wichita State University for one year and was a cheerleader for the Wichita State Shockers. He also spent a year at the seminary in Brookline, Massachusetts. The Poulson and Konomos families spent a lot of time together. Stacy and Mary thought they were related and were delighted to find out they weren't so they could start dating. They married and moved to Kansas City where Stacy would begin a long career with the Kansas City Water Services Department, serving as Assistant to the Chief of Engineering at the time of his early retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed refurbishing antiques and could fix about anything. He enjoyed his time with his family and his cats Scooter and Ki Ki. Graveside service: 1 p.m., Wed., Feb. 26, Old Mission Cemetery, 3434 E, 21st St. N, Wichita, KS 67208. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020

