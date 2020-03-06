HAYSVILLE-Towne, Stacy Lynn 48, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She owned and operated Towne N Country Grooming in Wichita. Visitation: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Westside Bible Chapel, 12050 West Central Wichita. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilfred "Butch" and Mildred Wendell; Harold and Dorothy Fuller. Stacy is survived by her husband David M. Towne; three sons, Aaron J. Wendell, David M. Towne, and Ezrah J. Towne; step daughter, Justice Williams; mother, Jolene Adcock (Joe Adcock); father, James Wendell (Elsie); three siblings, Jennifer Rehmert (Jere), Amy Wendell, Scott Wendell; step brother, Kevin Adcock (Charlotte); step sisters, Joan Branda and Sharon McConnell (Mike); many other loving extended family members. Memorials have been established with Susan G Komen For the Cure, 902 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 or Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS 67220.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020