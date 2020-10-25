Stanford Ingram
October 3, 1938 - October 21, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Stanford Russel Ingram, 82, passed away Thursday, October 21st, 2020. He was born October 3, 1938 to Darwin (Dobbin) and Verda (Smart) Ingram in Harper, KS. Stan was a Navy Veteran, graduate of Hutchinson Junior College, Kansas University, and earned a Master's degree from Colorado University. He retired from teaching and coaching cross country and track after 31 years at North High School in Bakersfield, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David Ingram and step-son Kevin Kellum. He is survived by his wife Judy (Richardson) of 39 years, son Scott (Tiffany) Ingram, daughter Marni Ingram (William Haske), step-sons David (Jacquie) Hamilton and Doyle (Dawn) Hamilton, and siblings Larry (Gladys) Ingram and Sharon (Melvin) Ast, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice
. May memories of Stan bring smiles and positive thoughts to those who knew and loved him.