Dexter, Stanley I. Age 66, passed away on August 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Eric (Kristen) Dexter, Christopher (Kimberlee) Dexter, Justin (Katie) Dexter, Kevin Dexter, Sarah (Jesse) Walther and Carly Dexter; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Katherine) Dexter and Dean (Diane) Dexter. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (McEachern) Dexter; parents, Lorne I. and Phyllis Jean (Bower) Dexter. Stan Dexter retired Westar Energy Troubleshooter, a man of many talents who often said "Yes" to anyone needing his help. Stan with the help of his wife raised six exceptional and successful children. Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary & Crematory. A private family service will be held at a future date. www.cochranmortuary.com