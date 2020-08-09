1/1
Stanley I. Dexter
1954 - 2020
Dexter, Stanley I. Age 66, passed away on August 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Eric (Kristen) Dexter, Christopher (Kimberlee) Dexter, Justin (Katie) Dexter, Kevin Dexter, Sarah (Jesse) Walther and Carly Dexter; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Katherine) Dexter and Dean (Diane) Dexter. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (McEachern) Dexter; parents, Lorne I. and Phyllis Jean (Bower) Dexter. Stan Dexter retired Westar Energy Troubleshooter, a man of many talents who often said "Yes" to anyone needing his help. Stan with the help of his wife raised six exceptional and successful children. Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary & Crematory. A private family service will be held at a future date. www.cochranmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Stan. Many memories from John Marshall to North and beyond. Class reunions were always interesting when you were there.
JIll Clary
Friend
August 8, 2020
helping people left and right always shall be missed
kerry pierce
Friend
August 8, 2020
It is difficult to lose a family member. A limb has fallen from my family tree that says grieve not for me; Remember the BEST TIMES, the laughter, the song, the good life he lived while he was STRONG! Cousin Stan, you will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Jerry Welch
Family
August 7, 2020
August 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paula Hall
Family
August 7, 2020
I was so very sorry to hear of Stan’s passing. I’ve known Stan since Grade School and have always thought that he was a really nice Guy. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a very Big Heart. Condolences to his Children and his many Friends. RIP Stan.
Tom Allen
August 7, 2020
Forever in our hearts.
Danice Brewer
Classmate
August 6, 2020
Stan will be greatly missed. I remember seeing him at the last big reunion and he was so fun to talk to and chat about grandchildren as well as memories from high school. Thinking of him and his family, RIP Stan.
From a Redskin
Cindy Bell Barnett
Cindy Barnett
Classmate
August 6, 2020
Stan was a true friend. I have so many stories only Stan and I would laugh at. Since Jeanette died Stan had struggled daily. I will miss him calling me Zeke. I’ve already cried over this. Stan get on with eternity. I love you buddy!
Raymond Beal
Friend
August 6, 2020
RIP Stan and my deepest condolences to his family. I knew Stan in high school and had so much fun working with him on a reunion or two. I could not believe the amount of stuff he had saved from high school. It seemed like every time we had a power outage, when KG&E got here, I'd go out and Stan would be standing in our yard. I don't know if he did that because a classmate was here, or if it was just pure coincidence. I just know he got us fixed up quickly. I know he missed his wife terribly, so thankful that they are now in heaven together forever.
Paula Dunagan
Friend
August 6, 2020
Stanley was my best friend in high school. We did so many things together. He was like a brother to me. He was a jokester and a prankster. Between building his 55 chevy wagon and my 63 Chevy SS Impala. There was never a dull moment. Especially in Mr. Windsor’s auto shop class.

Ocum Acumpucky. It was just a name stan would call people out randomly, it was just funny to us. Or we would be driving down the street. Turn the key off while still rolling. Wait about 5 seconds and turn it back on. The exhaust gas would build up in the muffler and explode. People would jump or duck like crazy.

His dad would come out to check on us while we were working on our cars at his house by twin lakes.He would tell us he wanted to make sure we were staying out of trouble. Stan and I get into trouble. Maybe just a little bit. I could say so much about my friendship to such a great guy.

Stanley you will dearly missed my brother from another mother. But your back with Janelle now. We all know you were really looking forward to being back with the love of your life.

Some day we will see each other as well up in heaven. RIP Stanley. Bless you my friend.
Dan Sharshel
Friend
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Stan’s passing. I have known and respected Stan all of my life.
Tim Alexander
Friend
August 6, 2020
Thank you for being my friend. I’ll miss our late night conversations. Rest easy, you’re now with your sweetie. ♥✝
North High class of ‘72.
Bobbi Santana
Friend
