Stanley was my best friend in high school. We did so many things together. He was like a brother to me. He was a jokester and a prankster. Between building his 55 chevy wagon and my 63 Chevy SS Impala. There was never a dull moment. Especially in Mr. Windsor’s auto shop class.



Ocum Acumpucky. It was just a name stan would call people out randomly, it was just funny to us. Or we would be driving down the street. Turn the key off while still rolling. Wait about 5 seconds and turn it back on. The exhaust gas would build up in the muffler and explode. People would jump or duck like crazy.



His dad would come out to check on us while we were working on our cars at his house by twin lakes.He would tell us he wanted to make sure we were staying out of trouble. Stan and I get into trouble. Maybe just a little bit. I could say so much about my friendship to such a great guy.



Stanley you will dearly missed my brother from another mother. But your back with Janelle now. We all know you were really looking forward to being back with the love of your life.



Some day we will see each other as well up in heaven. RIP Stanley. Bless you my friend.

Dan Sharshel

Friend