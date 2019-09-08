Mosier, Dr. Stanley J. 76, went home to be with Jesus on September 6, 2019. Stan was born on his family's farm outside Hoxie, Kansas, on December 14, 1942, the youngest of eleven children. Stan will be remembered by his family for his selflessness, his devotion, his strength, and his servant heart. He was the loving husband of Kathy for 46 years, the caring father of four children, and the dedicated grandfather of eleven grandchildren. Stan was a family physician for 43 years and was known by his patients for his compassion and exemplary care. He was passionate about teaching, serving as a Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Wesley Hospital from 1972-1980, and was recognized by the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians with the Kansas Exemplary Teacher Award in 2010. Preceded in death by parents, Decker and Lela Mosier; brothers, Ben Mosier, Dr. Jacob Mosier, Dr. Ross Mosier, and Dr. Don Mosier; sister, Lila Marie Fansher. Survived by wife, Kathy; children, Dr. Kimberly (Kenny) Allman, Aimee (Mike) Wuthrich, Todd (Kelly) Mosier, Drew (Angie) Mosier; eleven grandchildren; sister, Louise Simcox; brothers, Frank Mosier, Dr. Richard Mosier, Dr. Larry Mosier, and Dr. Steve Mosier. Visitation, 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday, September 11 at Downing & Lahey East. Memorial Service, 1:30pm, Thursday, September 12 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials: Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS; Seed Effect, www.seedeffect.org/stanmosier and Prostate Cancer Foundation, https://join.manyvscancer.org/memorial/stan-mosier. For full obituary and tributes: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019