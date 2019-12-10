Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Joseph "Stan" O'Brien. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

O'Brien, Stanley Joseph "Stan" 76, peacefully passed on Friday, December 6, 2019. Stan, the son of Peter O'Brien and Jessie Oliver, was born in Great Bend, KS on August 22, 1943. Survivors include his children, Melanie Melander (Brent), Aaron O'Brien (Vanessa), Amanda Bair (Robert), Sean O'Brien, and Corey O'Brien (Barry); grandchildren, Cody (Kaleigh), Carley, Cora, Solomon, and Searney; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Jack; sister, Sylvia Barr; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane; his parents; sisters, Peggy and Helen; and brothers, Bobby, Maurice, Pat, John Dennis, and infant brother James. Stan graduated from Bazine High School in 1961 and Fort Hays State University. Stan married Dianna Swartz on June 17, 1965 in Ness City, Kansas. Stan was raised on a farm in Bazine, Kansas and was very proud of his Western Kansas and Irish roots. After marrying Diane they moved to Wichita and raised their family. Stan spent the majority of his career at Cessna/Textron as an Engineer, later becoming the Director of Engineering for Single Engines. Stan was a devout Catholic and active in church and community. He spent his free time hustling kids, coaching sports, and driving many miles to watch his kids and grandkids activities. He loved Notre Dame Football. Stan had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He took a genuine interest in people, took time to listen and gave advice as needed by saying "I'm not going to tell you what to do - but here is what I think". After retirement, Stan enjoyed traveling with his "Posse" and researching family genealogy. During his final year Stan looked forward to his "Cousin Lunches" where he was able to stay connected to family. After being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia Stan faced many challenges. He was blessed with wonderful caregivers. The family would especially like to thank the Reflection Living Minnie House staff, Jennifer Miller, and Mallory Heincker. A Rosary will be held 7:30 pm, Thursday, Dec. 12th; Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, Dec. 13th, both at Blessed Sacrament Church. Inurnment will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec 15th, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bazine, Kansas.



