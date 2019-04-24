Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Leo "Stan" Schrag. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MOUNDRIDGE-Schrag, Stanley Leo "Stan" 88, passed away April 20, 2019. He was born rural Moundridge November 30, 1930 to Philip Eugene and Olga Rena (Waltner) Schrag. He attended school in Burton, KS, graduated Moundridge High School class of 1948, and attended Bethel College 1 year. He married Roberta "Bert" (Vogts) May 2, 1954; she died April 4, 2019, 28 days before they could celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. He was the co-owner of Schrag Builders and Electrical and R&S Mini Storage, Korean and Vietnam vet later transferring to the National Guard retiring as 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, commander of Rosser C. Frasier post #340, past president of the 5th district American Legion, Mid Ks Credit Union board 42 years, Moundridge councilman 3 terms, founding member of the Moundridge Recreation Commission, founding member of the Moundridge Jaycees, Lutheran Layman's League, Board member of the McPherson County Court house restoration, Moundridge ambulance in the late 60's early 70's, Volunteer policeman in the 70"s. Stan is survived by sons Jimmy and Janet Schrag, Moundridge, Todd Schrag and Michael Lovitt, Lincoln, NE, grandson Christopher Summers, Nashville, TN, daughter Tammy and granddaughter Katie Giroux Greely, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Roberta "Bert", grandson Trevor Giroux, brother Arlis Schrag and sister-in-law Delma Powers. Military honors will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mound Township Cemetery with a memorial service at 2:30 P.M. at the West Zion Mennonite Church, Moundridge. Memorials are suggested to Mercy Hospital, Moundridge, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

