Stanley W. Bayless

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley W. Bayless.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Bayless, Stanley W. Retired Continental Airlines employee, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Jennie Bayless and his son, Shane Bayless. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen of 60 years; son, Craig and his wife, Liz; daughter, Lori and her husband, Brian Stemple; and 6 grandchildren. Memorial Service: Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m., Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.