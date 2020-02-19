Bayless, Stanley W. Retired Continental Airlines employee, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Jennie Bayless and his son, Shane Bayless. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen of 60 years; son, Craig and his wife, Liz; daughter, Lori and her husband, Brian Stemple; and 6 grandchildren. Memorial Service: Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m., Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020