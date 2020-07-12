1/1
Stephanie Nicole "Stevie" Irvin
1983 - 2020
Irvin, Stephanie Nicole "Stevie" 36, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born November 18, 1983 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Stevie's work life began as a Dental Assistant after completing the program at Wichita Area Technical College and a few short years later she transitioned to an administrative position at Spirit Aerosystems. Stevie was highly creative with a knack for starting new projects, was wildly spontaneous and had a great passion for music. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Ron Skelley; grandparents, Crannell and Dorothy Murphy, Bill Doughty, and Dr. Allen Beach; uncles, Roy, Allen and Andrew Beach. Stevie is survived by her parents, Bob and Stephanie Murphy; daughter, Finnley Rae Irvin; son, Ryker Cole Irvin; sisters, Kelsey and Madi, and brothers, Nathan (Robin) Skelley, and Reighley (Emily) Murphy; grandmother, Jacquelyn Beach; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial Service: 11 am Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kansas 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health Association Of South Central Kansas, 555 N Woodlawn, Suite 3105, Wichita, KS 67208. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
