MANDALUYONG, PHILIPPINES-Glissman, Stephen Alan Retired Navy Officer, Stephen Alan Glissman, born on June 13, 1952 in Wetmore, KS, passed away at age 67 on July 4, 2019 in Santa Mesa, Philippines. His daughter, Stephanie Gordon and step-son, Jason Catron, invites donations in Stephen's name to . Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Thursday, July 11 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral home will be St. Peter Chapels, 296 Quezon Avenue, Roxas District, Quezon City - Philippines.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019