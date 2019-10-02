Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Andrew "Steve" Park. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Park, Stephen Andrew "Steve" Memorial services will be held for Stephen A. Park at West Heights United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 a.m. Steve passed away on Saturday morning, September 28th, 2019, at Via Christi Village, Wichita, KS after a long illness. Steve was 96 years old. Steve was born on "Good Friday" March 30, 1923 in Wichita Falls, TX. His proud parents were James Cecil and Stella Park. Steve graduated from Durant High School, Durant, OK. He enrolled and attended college at The University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, until he enlisted in the army and served in the Air Force division during World War II as a Navigator. He subsequently returned to O.U. after the conclusion of the War and completed his studies, graduating with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1950. He soon began his professional career working for Kewanee Oil Company in Odessa, TX. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Ruth Jane Robinson of Caddo, OK. They had three children, Stephen Michael, Donna Claire and Ronald Joe Park. The family moved many times during Steve's career including stops in Walters, TX, Levelland, TX, Shidler, OK and Fairfax, OK, before finally locating to Wichita, KS, their home for the past 52 years. Steve subsequently worked in Wichita for Maurice L. Brown Oil and Gas Company and Frank Novy Oil and Gas Company before retiring in 1993. Steve was a longtime member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and The University of Oklahoma Alumni Association. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Methodist Church Men's Club, Sunday School Teacher and bible study fellowship group. Steve volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other civic/charitable efforts. Steve was a person beloved by all, for his dry wit and unique turn of phrase, inquisitive nature and easy manner. Steve enjoyed fishing, golf and yes he was an enthusiastic O.U. football fan. Steve was a loving parent and attentive grandparent who had no problem changing diapers, rocking crying babies and showing up for all grandchildren activities that he could. He also served as a non-paid handyman for all his children's home projects. His lifelong motto, "love conquers all" was not just a phrase, but also a guiding principle of his life. Steve is preceded in death by his father, James Cecil; mother, Stella Whale; his four siblings, Durward Park, Dorthy Thompson, Helen Eisenberg and Joseph Park, and granddaughter, Korby Park. Steve is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth Park; his three children, Stephen Park and Jeannie Park, Donna Park, Joe Park and wife Kate O'Hara Park; eight grandchildren, Asha Park-Carter, Tiffany Latham and husband Geoff Latham, Kelsey Wolff and husband Andy Wolff, Kimberly Park, Paige Park Meehan and husband Blake Meehan, Anne Park, Michael Park and Reese Park, and one great-grandchild; Wyatt Wolff. Downing and Lahey will conduct funeral services. Private family burial services will be held at Lake View Cemetery.

