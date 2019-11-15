Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Charles Langhofer. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Langhofer, Stephen Charles 70, on the morning of November 13, 2019 walked up to Saint Peter at the Pearly Gates and said "So a Priest, a Rabbi, and Pastor walked into a bar..." The punchline was delivered on time and with gusto, Saint Peter laughed, and then Steve was welcomed into the open arms of Jesus with the greeting: "Well done good and faithful servant." He was born on December 8, 1948 to "Al" & Judy Langhofer in Hays, KS. As the first of 7 children, Steve was no stranger to leading. His love for entrepreneurship began early by winning multiple sales awards in Junior Achievement. He served on many boards, won multiple professional sales awards, earned professional credentials, including CFP, LUTCF, ChFC, CIC, and was a long time member of the esteemed MDRT. Steve and his wife Jeanne founded the Pregnancy Crisis Center (n/k/a Embrace) in Wichita which provides vital resources to women with unplanned pregnancies. Steve was a lover of people and life. Some of his passions included mentoring up-and-coming entrepreneurs; fishing with his sons, his friends, the guys at the Lincoln Street Bridge, and pretty much anyone brave enough to get in a boat with him; hunting; going for a drive in the Flint Hills; and sharing the love and grace of Christ to everyone he met. Steve is survived by his six siblings, wife Jeanne, children Chad (Sarah), Tyson (Jamie), Benjamin, Jordan (Cassie), Blake (Jackie), and Lindsey (Michael), 25 grandchildren, as well as many treasured friends and colleagues from all around the world. Visitation will be held Friday Nov 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st Street, with internment following at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Kellogg. A Memorial has been established in his name with The Greatest Gift Offering c/o Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st St., Wichita, KS.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019

