Lanterman, Stephen E. 70, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lanterman; sons, Stephen D. Lanterman (Kimberly) and Mark Lanterman; grandchildren, Tory, Keera, Dakota, Alex, and Anessa; his brother, Bill Lanterman (Cindy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Edna Lanterman. Memorial Service, 2 pm, Tuesday, July 30, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019