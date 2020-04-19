Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Edgar Robison. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Robison, Stephen Edgar 72, Retired Attorney with Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch, LLC, died April 13, 2020. Memorial Service at a later date. Mr. Robison is one of four Kansas lawyers appointed by the Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court to serve on the Kansas Judicial Council, a group dedicated to the improvement of substantive and procedural law in Kansas. He is listed in The Best Lawyers In America and in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Preceded by his father, Max Robison; mother, Marjorie Gilbert. Survived by: son, Eric Robison of Wichita; daughter, Emily (boyfriend, Joseph Slagel) Robison of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Laurie Wright of Clearwater, KS; sister, Kae (Frank) Hess of Rogers, AR; step-sisters, Judy (Denni) Brendel of Pasco, WA, Lynn (Dan) Weides of Scott City, KS, Bhavani (Bhadagan) Metro of Buckingham, VA, Diane Ballard of Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; companion, Linda Constable of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Spay & Neuter Kansas, Inc., 319 S. Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, KS 67211; The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.

Robison, Stephen Edgar 72, Retired Attorney with Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch, LLC, died April 13, 2020. Memorial Service at a later date. Mr. Robison is one of four Kansas lawyers appointed by the Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court to serve on the Kansas Judicial Council, a group dedicated to the improvement of substantive and procedural law in Kansas. He is listed in The Best Lawyers In America and in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Preceded by his father, Max Robison; mother, Marjorie Gilbert. Survived by: son, Eric Robison of Wichita; daughter, Emily (boyfriend, Joseph Slagel) Robison of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Laurie Wright of Clearwater, KS; sister, Kae (Frank) Hess of Rogers, AR; step-sisters, Judy (Denni) Brendel of Pasco, WA, Lynn (Dan) Weides of Scott City, KS, Bhavani (Bhadagan) Metro of Buckingham, VA, Diane Ballard of Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; companion, Linda Constable of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Spay & Neuter Kansas, Inc., 319 S. Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, KS 67211; The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close