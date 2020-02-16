Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. Livingston Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Livingston, Stephen J. Jr. 74, passed away February 10, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Air National Guard from 1967-1971. He lived most of his adult life in Tahlequah, Oklahoma where he was able to practice his hobbies of fishing, watching nature in action and testing everyone's patience. Stephen lived alone in an old cabin in the woods with his animals and loved it. His survivors include his dog, Ginger; children, Janel (Robert) Sanford and Randy (Rositta) Livingston all of Sedgwick, Kriss (Terry) Smith of Fort Worth, TX; sisters, Betty (James) Hickman of Tahlequah and Lana (Chuck) Outlaw of Wichita; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Opal Livingston of Tahlequah and son Jimmy White of Wichita. A celebration of life service is planned this summer in Tahlequah. A memorial fund is established with Diakanos, Inc. Contact Larry Simmons at 316-204-1201 to donate. Arrangements by Wulf-Ast Mortuary.

