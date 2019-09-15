Smith, Stephen John "Steve" 67, beloved husband and brother, died September 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years, Rosina (Houtz); brothers, Thomas, Michael, Patrick, and William; sister, Carol Marriner. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Owen Smith; mother, Dolores M. Smith; sister, Karen Gross; and twin sister, Kathleen Seydak. Steve was born in Camden, NJ, August 18, 1952. After a four-year US Navy enlistment, Steve made the auto sales industry his lifelong career. He made Wichita his home in 1980. No service is planned. See www.dlwichita.com for complete obituary. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019