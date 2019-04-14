Stephen K. Sak

Sak, Stephen K. age 54, former Velmont Industries Machine Operator, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Family invites friends for a Memorial on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 3 p.m. at 7862 Pamela Dr, North Royalton, Ohio. Preceded by his father, John C. Sak. Survivors: mother, Laurie Sak of North Royalton, OH; brother, Karl (Ingrid) Sak of Clearwater; niece and nephews, Caleb Spellman-Sak, Cainan Spellman-Sak, Elijah Spellman-Sak, Kailey Sak, and Ian Sak. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial: n, 5500 E. Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019
