1/
Stephen Krebsbach
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Krebsbach
February 2, 1923 - November 5, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Stephen Krebsbach, 97, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Cheney Golden Age Home. He was born on February 2, 2020 to the late Joseph and Barbara (Arbach) Krebsbach. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial has been established with St Mary's Cemetery Fund. Rosary will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral mass at 10:30 am, both at St Mary's of Aleppo Catholic Church. Aleppo, KS Wulf-Ast Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
10:00 AM
St Mary's of Aleppo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Mary's of Aleppo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved