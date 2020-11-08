Stephen Krebsbach

February 2, 1923 - November 5, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - Stephen Krebsbach, 97, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Cheney Golden Age Home. He was born on February 2, 2020 to the late Joseph and Barbara (Arbach) Krebsbach. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial has been established with St Mary's Cemetery Fund. Rosary will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral mass at 10:30 am, both at St Mary's of Aleppo Catholic Church. Aleppo, KS Wulf-Ast Mortuary.





