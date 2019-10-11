McClain, Stephen 72, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born August 24, 1947 to Charles and Jean (Norton) McClain in Ft. Scott, KS. Stephen achieved 39 years of sobriety and dedicated his life to helping others. He was an active member of Central Community Church for more than 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Alice McClain. Stephen is survived by his children, Tammy (Skeet) Starkey and Todd (Sherri) McClain; grandchildren, Jean, Christopher, Ashton, and Garrett; and 5 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 2 pm, Friday, October 11th, 2019 at Central Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019