Cochrane, Stephen R. "Steve" 77, born in Hoisington, KS. June 30, 1941, died April 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Alice Cochrane; brother, Joe Cochrane; sisters, Nancy Duryea and Marjorie Barrett. Survived by wife of 41 years, Cindie Cochrane; daughter, Rochele Cochrane (Kevin Allis) and Farrell Cochrane; stepdaughters, Shelly (Harold) Albright and Kathy (Chris) Reynolds; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Steve enjoyed old cars, especially Corvettes, and going to car shows. He spent his working years mainly in the steel industry. The last few years were spent as a buyer at Boeing. Funeral services to be held at Resthaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



Cochrane, Stephen R. "Steve" 77, born in Hoisington, KS. June 30, 1941, died April 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Alice Cochrane; brother, Joe Cochrane; sisters, Nancy Duryea and Marjorie Barrett. Survived by wife of 41 years, Cindie Cochrane; daughter, Rochele Cochrane (Kevin Allis) and Farrell Cochrane; stepdaughters, Shelly (Harold) Albright and Kathy (Chris) Reynolds; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Steve enjoyed old cars, especially Corvettes, and going to car shows. He spent his working years mainly in the steel industry. The last few years were spent as a buyer at Boeing. Funeral services to be held at Resthaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019

