Neace, Stephen R. age 74, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. Stephen was born November 17, 1945 to Geraldine Ellen Neace and Zelmer Ray Neace. Stephen is survived by his wife, Pat Neace; daughter Amanda Neace; daughter Toni Birdsong (Don); and daughter Amie Wingfield (Scott); brother Bob Neace (Angie); grandchildren Kira Franklin, Dakota Birdsong, Gracie Wingfield and Avery Wingfield. Stephen was preceded in death by both parents. Stephen served his country proudly as a Marine in the Vietnam War, earning a Silver Star for his heroism. A private graveside service for Stephen will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to Kansas Honor Flight, https://kansashonorflight.org/donate/.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020