Shellhammer, Stephen volunteer at The ARC of Sedgwick County, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Steve was born February 27, 1969, in Wichita Falls, TX, the son of Larry and Janice (Rausch) Shellhammer. Survivors include: parents, Larry and Janice Shellhammer; siblings, Lori and husband, Justin Guthridge, Michael Shellhammer, Lisa and husband, Shane Waymire; 5 nephews; 2 nieces; and one great-nephew. Rosary at 2:00 p.m., Friday with funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita. Graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita. Memorial established with The ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 23, 2019
