Stephen Thompson
April 22, 1964 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Stephen Robert Thompson passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Born in Wichita, Steve graduated from Wichita North High School in 1982. He served honorably in the Marines from 1983 to 1986. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Walt H. Thompson, and is survived by mother, Bonnie Thompson, sister, Susan Storm (John), brother Walt H. Thompson, Jr. (Tammy) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2258 N. Marigold Lane, Wichita, KS 67204