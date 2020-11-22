1/1
Stephen Thompson
1964 - 2020
Stephen Thompson
April 22, 1964 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Stephen Robert Thompson passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Born in Wichita, Steve graduated from Wichita North High School in 1982. He served honorably in the Marines from 1983 to 1986. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Walt H. Thompson, and is survived by mother, Bonnie Thompson, sister, Susan Storm (John), brother Walt H. Thompson, Jr. (Tammy) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2258 N. Marigold Lane, Wichita, KS 67204



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
831 NE Lakewood Blvd.
Lee's Summit, MO 64064
816-373-9888
