Sterling Clark
1973 - 2020
Sterling Clark
February 25, 1973 - November 2, 2020
Dallas, Texas - Clark, Sterling Lamont, 47, passed away at home in Dallas, Texas on Monday, November 2, 2020. Sterling was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 25, 1973, to the proud parents Althea and the late William "Ron" Clark. The family moved to Dallas, Texas in January, 1984, where he graduated from Carter High School. He worked for several years at Stevens Transportation, and then worked for Sun Coast Resources Inc. for 13 years. He was preceded in death by his father. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother: Althea Clark of Wichita, KS; his sister, Crystal Clark of Wichita, KS; his children: daughter, LaKendra Clark of Arlington, TX; son, Sterling "Jordan" Clark, and a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations, in Sterling's name, to the United Way.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Rest in peace truly you will be missed but not forgotten
Anthony Friday
Family
November 20, 2020
Sterling, you are my cousin by blood, my brother by trucking. I miss you everyday. You looked out for family. We had lots of laughs thru the years. Rest peacefully Driver! I love you cousin. God Bless your soul. Love Lisa
Lisa Whitmore
Family
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn w. Jones
Family
